Aparna Balamurali stunned everyone in a Jacket Saree: See Pic

Actor Aparna Balamurali, Popular Mollywood Actress, recently made a public appearance at a celebrity wedding wearing an impressive jacket saree, the latest fad in saree fashion.

Before making this alluring piece, Aparna made just one demand to her designer Thasnim Salam- it has to be in red, with sleeves, suiting a party occasion. Thasnim’s first thought was to go for a striking red saree that pairs well with a long robe-like jacket, something that was spotted only at red carpets.

The georgette saree was dyed in blood red shade and embellished with tube beads (tube-matka work). While the use of beads was limited to the borders giving it a simple and light look, the sides of the jacket along with its back neck have intricate designs.

Take a look at pictures:

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Third party image reference

Also Read: Rare & Unseen Photos Of Malayalam Actress Shalin Zoya