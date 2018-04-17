ATM cash crunch : Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi Govt,says “Modi destroyed banking system”

Soon after an acute cash crunch was reported from parts of the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Modi has destroyed the banking system.

Citing instance of the multi-million Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi, the Gandhi scion said that despite the Diamond merchant fleeing with Rs 30,000 crore, the Prime Minister kept calm and maintained silence.

Taking a dig at demonetisation, the Congress chief alleged that PM Modi ceased the circulation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from the Indian markets and handed them over to Nirav Modi.

“Modi Ji (Narendra Modi) has destroyed the banking system. Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and the Prime Minister didn’t utter a word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500-1000 rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul further said that the Prime Minister is afraid of facing Parliament. Be it the issue of Rafale, or the issue of Nirav Modi, PM Modi won’t stand in Parliament to speak up. If we ask him to speak for just 15 minutes, he will not stand up to speak,” Rahul added.

Severe cash crisis has thrown life out of gear as ATMs have run dry in several states and cities including Telangana, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Vadodara, Bhopal, Patna and a few areas in Delhi.

Cash-starved customers have been queuing in large numbers outside ATMs and banks for the last few days in several cities to withdraw currency notes from vending machines, but most of them were either out of service or had a board notifying “no cash”.