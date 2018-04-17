BJP leader breaks down while addressing media : Watch Video

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shashil Namoshi broke down in tears while addressing media.He was upset for not getting election ticket from the party.

On Monday, BJP released second list of 82 candidates. The list was finalised by BJP Central Election Committee.

On April 8, BJP had declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders K S Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

The Congress had already released its list of 218 candidates.

Poll in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on 12 May 2018 in all 224 constituencies of the State Legislative Assembly.

The BJP is trying hard to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.