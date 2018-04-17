These Bollywood stars are famous than their parents in cinema industry

An actor’s child becomes an actor, doctors a doctor, engineer’s an engineer and flop actor’s a flop actor. This is the perception of the society we are living in! It’s your talent and a bit a luck that takes you to the top. Proving it true, here are some star actors from the Bollywood whose parents didn’t get the success as much as they did and became superstars.

Alia Bhatt

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s family, although her all family is into the showbiz business even then there was no star in the family who ever enjoyed the kind of star quality that Alia does.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rajesh Roshan is undoubtedly a successful director but he was never the successful actor.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters unlike their star parents, Randhir and Babita have had successful film careers.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay’s father was a stuntman and action choreographer with almost 80 Hindi films under his belt. He also tried his hand at directing and producing films, but it was his son who gained more popularity by the virtue of becoming an actor.

Aamir Khan

Aamir’s father never enjoyed a similar level of success. Tahir Hussain was a producer, actor, writer and director. He acted in three films and directed Aamir in his directorial debut Tum Mere Ho in 1990.

Shraddha Kapoor

She got immense success than her actor parents mother Shivangi and father Shakti Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor

It will be unfair to compare Shahid with his father’s immense acting talent, but he is a bigger star than Pankaj Kapur. Even his mother Neelima Azeem was a well-known TV and film actress. But, Shahid is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood today.