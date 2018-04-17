BREAKING: After 48 days Producers called off ‘Film Strike’

The strike which had brought the Tamil film industry to a grinding halt has finally been called off. The official announcement is expected to take place on Wednesday.

The Tamil Film Producers’ Council had called for a strike from March 1, over DSPs charging Virtual Print Fee or VPF from producers. While the other south Indian film industries expressed solidarity with their demands, the Kannada and Malayalam industries observed only a one-day token strike.

The Telugu industry persisted but eventually agreed to the new terms offered by the DSPs. The Tamil industry, on the other hand, also halted shooting of films from March 16.