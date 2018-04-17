Congress leader Nagma sings a Rajini movie song for Rahul Gandhi: Video

All India Mahila Congress general secretary Nagma sing a song for Congress, President Rahul Gandhi. Nagma asked everyone to make Rahul as next Prime Minister.

On behalf of the Puducherry Women’s Congress, a ceremony was organized by the Women’s Awareness Camp and Welfare Awards at Tirukanur Soreapattu. Nagma, who took part in the function, spoke for the benefit of poor women.

She then sings Rajinikanth’s movie Baasha’s song. She said that Rahul Gandhi is the real Baasha.

She also praised the suffering by Indira Gandhi’s family for the welfare of India.