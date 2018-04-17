Sri Reddy slaps herself with footwear and shows mid-finger: See Video

Sri Reddy has hit herself with her footwear for calling Pawan Kalyan her elder brother. She said she made a mistake by supporting him.

Talking to media persons at Basheerbagh press club the other day, she said Pawan was a much married man and has no respect for women. She then used an unmentionable word to abuse Pawan Kalyan.

See Video:

Source: YOYO TV

After stepping out of the press conference, Sri Reddy created a scene by slapping herself with a slipper for calling Pawan Kalyan ‘Anna’. ‘Fans of Heroes need to stop trolling. A Woman has just begun speaking please understand. Pawan Kalyan, You married three women, Do you have any respect for the females? You advise Me to visit Police Station. I am slapping myself with a slipper for calling Pawan Kalyan as Anna. No women would address him as Anna again. As a woman, I am insulting myself…forgive Me. Pawan Kalyan M*****D’,’ she commented apart from showing a middle finger to Powerstar.

Also, the Actress warned Parents about the coordinators who are luring College Girls into the Film Industry. She advised Parents strictly instruct women in their families not to offer photos or phone numbers for coordinators. She also suggested aspiring Actresses approach Film Chamber directly.