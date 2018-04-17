Country’s air defences confronted a new “aggression”, Syrian state media report

The country’s air defences face up to and deal with a new “aggression,” shooting down missiles over the central region of Homs early today, Syrian state-run media reported. The reports did not mention who carried out the pre-dawn strikes. The government-run Syrian Central Media said the missiles aimed the Shayrat air base in Homs.

Four Iranian military personnel were killed in an airstrike on Syria’s T4 air base, also in Homs, earlier this month. Syria and its main allies Iran and Russia accused Israel for that devastated attack. Israel did not confirmed or deny regarding the raid. The reports arrived just a few days after the United States, Britain and France prepared airstrikes targeting alleged chemical weapons facilities in Syria, in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that they blamed on the Syrian government.

The US and France mentioned about the availability of evidence that poison gas was used in the April 7 attack in Douma, killing at least 40 people, and that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s military was behind all of the mess.

But they have not exposed the evidence to public, even after they, along with Britain, carried out airstrikes on Saturday, bombing sites they said were connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program. Syria and its ally Russia refuse any chemical attack took place, and Russian officials went even further, accusing Britain of staging a forged chemical attack.

“As far as I understand, what is hampering a speedy resolution of this problem is the consequences of the illegal, unlawful military action that Great Britain and other countries conducted on Saturday,” Igor Kirillov said. However, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations has “provided the necessary clearances for the OPCW team to go about its work in Douma. We have not denied the team any request for it to go to Douma.”