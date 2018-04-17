Court verdict in favor of Salman Khan for his appeal for a journey outside India

On Tuesday, Salman Khan was granted permission to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal. Currently, the Bollywood actor is out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Sessions Court here grants the approval soon after Salman submitted a plea.

Salman Khan’s case was presented by senior advocate Mahesh Bora after brief arguments by public prosecutor Pokar Ram. The Race 3 actor was granted bail in the poaching case here on April 7 after being sentenced to a five-year jail term. Ever since the actor was imprisoned to five years, his friends and colleagues from the industry swarmed at the Galaxy Apartments, Salman’s residence in Mumbai to extend their support to his family. He spent two nights in jail following the court’s verdict, after which he was granted bail.

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi had then asked the actor not to leave the country without the court’s permission. Salman was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

After getting a bail, Salman took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the love and support he received during his tough time. Salman tweeted, “Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope . Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless.