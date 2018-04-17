Happy Birthday, Chiyan Vikram: Memorable movies & Rare Pics

Tamil superstar Vikram, also fondly called Chiyaan Vikram, celebrates his birthday today (17 April 1966). The actor has turned 52 and he remains to be one of the most popular stars in Kollywood. With seven Filmfare Awards, one National Film Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award to his credit, along with other recognitions, the actor has also been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the People’s University of Milan (2011). The actor has portrayed his versatility through the kind of roles he has chosen over the year, after making his debut in 1990 with En Kadhal Kanmani.

Not just Vikram’s fans but fans of actors like Prabhas, Suriya, Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have all wished the star – calling him ‘one of the most dedicated actors in South cinema’, ‘transformation king’, ‘superstar’, ‘passionate actor’ and more.

#HBDChiyaanVikram Behalf Of @TFC_mass & All Thala Fans …. Keep Inspiring Us & Be youth full as Always ? Hard worker ??? pic.twitter.com/NVwXhM0gSX — THALA FANS COMMUNITY™ (@TFC_mass) April 17, 2018

The one word definition for Hardwork, Dedication & Versatile is “Chiyaan Vikram” sir.!! Kollywood industry is blessed to have a actor like him.!?#HBDChiyaanVikram ?????? pic.twitter.com/xukDCJKTSK — Jilla Karan? (@JillaKaran4) April 17, 2018

His dedication & passion towards cinema is unimaginable wishing the best actor in the world #ChiyaanVikram a very happy birthday #HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/1ULke38KUE — MI | ???????? ???? (@josh_offl) April 17, 2018

Wishing a HBD To One Of the Most Finest & Dedicated Actor Of Our Indian Flim Industry ??Wishes From Thalapathy VIJAY Fans !!! #HBDChiyaanVikram #HBDVikramFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/WV7PX3iZqz — Thalapathy Vijay Fanatics (@Vijay_Fanatics) April 17, 2018

<p

#HBDChiyaanVikram sir ??? on behalf of All Darling #Prabhas fans ???

Very Talented

Ur dedication and Commitment for cinema is Unmatchable ?? Love u Vikram sir ??#HappyBirthdayChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/aja9QwohEc pic.twitter.com/FvS3Ehc0oP — ??????? -??????? (@Ramu576856741) April 17, 2018

The actor’s 5 most memorable films:

Sethu

Third Party Image Reference

Vikram spent a good ten years of his career looking for that one big break as he delivered a string of flops. That big break came in the form of director Bala’s ‘Sethu’ in the year 1999. In this tragic romantic drama, Vikram showed his chops for acting as he first played the role of a college ruffian and later, the role of a brain-damaged patient who ends up in an ashram. The actor was able to bring about his character’s transformation very convincingly on screen. The film became a critical success and was later remade in Bollywood as ‘Tere Naam’ starring Salman Khan. ‘Sethu’ also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Saamy

Third Party Image Reference

Vikram is one actor who always delivers, as was the case with ‘Saamy’. In this action-entertainer, the actor took on the shoes of Aarusaamy, a Deputy Commissioner of Police who is a crooked man himself. He isn’t afraid to get corrupt and get his hands dirty in order to wipe out crime from his city. His role of a not-so-straight-forward cop became the highlight of the film and earned him many accolades.

Pithamagan

Third Party Image Reference

Vikram often delivered his best when he did films with director Bala. This film too saw him embrace an entirely new character which was unheard of in Tamil cinema. He played Chithan, an orphaned boy who is raised in a graveyard. Thanks to no human contact, he grows up as feral and subhuman with no understanding of human relations. However, he eventually finds friends and love which slowly turns him into a civilized man. Vikram’s transformation in ‘Pithamagan’ is beautiful, to say the least, and no other actor could have pulled it off like he did.

Anniyan

Third Party Image Reference

This film addressed the concept of rarely-discussed multiple personality disorders in Kollywood. Vikram played the role of Ambi, a straightforward lawyer, who develops two alternate personalities, Remo – a ladies’ man, and Anniyan – a vigilante serial killer. Playing three radically different characters who are actually the same person is no easy feat, but the effortlessness Vikram showed on-screen proved how far he had come as an actor. ‘Anniyan’ is perhaps the biggest hit in the veteran actor’s career and his fans still rave about the film a full ten years after its release.

I

Third Party Image Reference

‘I’ was a commercial-thriller that lacked the punch in terms of the storyline. But that can be partly forgiven and forgotten thanks to Vikram’s memorable performance. He carried the entire film on his shoulders from the first frame to the last and thoroughly entertained all as Lingesan, a bodybuilder who turns into a model and is later turned into a diseased hunchback by his enemies. The hunchback then exacts his revenge on his enemies and wins back his lady love. This straightforward story would definitely not have worked so well if Vikram hadn’t enthralled everyone with his top-notch acting display.

Look at rare pictures of Vikram:

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Third Party Image Reference

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is featuring with her mother Soni Razdan for the first time