Hospital serves worm-infected food to patients

Hospital foods- neither do they have the taste nor do they serve what we crave. Can’t blame the hospital authorities—we are sick.

In what can be deemed as a hospital negligence the maternity ward patients of Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital were served worm laced poha for breakfast.

Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital is run by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) run-Bharat, in Mira Road, Bhayandar, Mumbai.

As the patients were served with upma as breakfast, one of them Nisha Hadmode noticed worms in them and immediately alerted other patients. “Immediately after the pantry staffers served the breakfast, my daughter-in-law Nisha Hadmode who has delivered a baby boy on Saturday, found 4 to 5 worms crawling on the upma. We immediately brought this to the notice of on-duty paramedical staff and even showed them the eatables laced with worms,” said Nisha’s, mother-in-law who was witness to the incident.

“I have registered an official complaint in this context with the hospital authorities who have assured action,” said Nisha’s husband Dhananjay Hadmode. While hospital authorities refused to comment, civic chief BG Pawar when contacted said, “It’s a very serious issue and I assure that those responsible for such fatal negligence are punished and such incidents are not repeated.” Fortunately, those who happened to have eaten some upma (before being cautioned) did not suffer from any medical problem and seemed to be alright.

“The food served by the hospital pantry has been horrible, but just because the catering agency is supported by influential politicians, the authorities have been turning a blind eye to such irregularities which is directly related to the health of patients,” alleged social activist Sultan Patel who has demanded a high-level probe into the matter.