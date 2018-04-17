House owner forced home maid to drink bleach in Saudi Arabia

A Philippine national has been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia after her employer allegedly forced her to drink household bleach, Manila’s foreign ministry said Monday.

Domestic worker Agnes Mancilla underwent emergency abdominal surgery after she was taken, unconscious, to a hospital in Saudi’s southwestern Jizan city on April 2, the ministry said.

“We are working closely with authorities in Jizan to make sure that justice will be given to Agnes Mancilla,” the ministry said in a statement.

The victim is in “serious but stable condition” in hospital and Saudi police have arrested her female employer, who has not been named, it added.

Mancilla had worked in Saudi Arabia since 2016 “but was repeatedly physically abused by her lady employer” who also failed to pay her salary, the statement said, citing Edgar Badajos, the Philippine consul in the Saudi city of Jeddah.The report is the latest incident of alleged mistreatment of Filipino workers in the Middle East.