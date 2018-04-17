If you are having this job, you might get divorced

Here are a few career choices which might lead a person towards the path of divorce.

Gaming managers

Gaming is fun but not for the managers who look after a casino or game rooms in hotels and resorts. According to the data collected, people in this profession has the highest rate of divorce at 52.9 percent. Due to the demanding nature of their job in a celebratory environment (read casinos and resorts), people in this profession hardly get time to spend with their partners.

Bartenders

At 52. 7 percent, the rate of divorce of people in this profession is alarmingly high. Late night working hours and alcohol, which are two important components of a bartender’s job, are perfect ingredients for a disastrous relationship. Moreover, bartenders need to be friendly and sometimes need to play an agony aunt to many drunk customers. Chances of getting emotionally involved with people get higher when they have to keep interacting with them regularly.

?Flight attendants

Life of a flight attendant seems no less glamorous than that of a model or a celebrity. They get to travel to places that everyone wants to visit at least once in their lifetime, that too free of cost. They can stay in the best hotels, meet interesting people and look good is not a choice but a necessity! Despite all these perks, it is an occupation that has 50.5 percent divorce rate. One of the major reasons behind such high rate of divorce is their hectic travel schedule due to which a flight attendant is left with very little time to spend with his or her partner.

Telemarketers

The high level of stress in a telemarketer’s professional life is counted as one of the major reasons behind the alarming rate of divorce (49.7 percent) among professionals in this field. Their day begins with attending to customers’ calls where people pour out their problems. They spend the rest of the day resolving client’s complaints. No wonder, the stress in their professional life leaves its impact on their personal life too.

