Ileana reveals bitter experience from a South Indian Director

A lot of heroines from the north made a career in south film industry. But not many of them are very happy about it.

Many times, Tapsee, Heena Khan, Radhika Apte and others criticised the industry and told their bitter experiences.

Now Ileana also joined the list. The actress who entered the film industry at the age of 18 has recently revealed that she was exploited by the south directors.

“I made my debut in Telugu and Tamil film industries at the age of 18. Many directors and producers took advantage of my innocence and tried to project me in a wrong way.

A lot of south directors treated me worse and gave glamorous roles alone. I worked hard to make my mark in Bollywood film industry and I feel happy about the same. I am very comfortable in Bollywood when compared to the south.” Said, Ileana D Cruz.