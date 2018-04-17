India lodged complaint to Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner regards the Khalistan issue

Pakistan on Tuesday refused Indian allegations of “attempts to incite Indian pilgrims” on the issue of ‘Khalistan.’ India yesterday hailed Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over many tries to raise the Khalistan issue during the visit of Sikh pilgrims to that country, while asking Islamabad to quickly cease all such tasks aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Response to New Delhi’s action, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said, “By spreading such falsehoods, India has chosen to deliberately stoke further controversy around the visit of Sikh pilgrims, currently attending the Baisakhi and Khalsa Janamdin ceremonies in Pakistan.” It said Pakistan invites Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India.

Arrangements made Pakistan to expand maximum facilitation to the visiting Sikh pilgrims during their visits to sacred places in Pakistan, the FO said. It said the Sikh community has been protesting against the Government of India for screening a controversial movie in India, which hurts their religious sentiments. “These protests had started in India and other parts of the world before the Sikh Yatrees arrived in Pakistan,” the FO said.

“No amount of Indian propaganda could succeed in turning this right into a wrong,” it claimed. India should respect the international and inter-state norms, respect all religions, especially minorities, and refrain from indulging in pointless provocation which only vitiates an already charged environment to the detriment of all, the FO said.