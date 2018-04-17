Is Actress Ileana D’Cruz carrying her first baby?

‘Rustom’ actress is soon to become the mother of her boyfriend’s child. However, the two have not made any comments on the rumour.

The actress wore loosely fitted outfits during the promotions of her last film, suggesting that it was a deliberate attempt to hide her baby bump.

Speculations about Ileana’s marriage took over the social media last year in December when she posted a picture of herself alongside a Christmas tree and captioned it as ‘Photo by hubby’.

Ileana D’cruz breaks the silence about her ‘hubby’ and marriage rumours

When asked about the rumours regarding her wedding, “Everything is out there for everyone to see, don’t ask me so many questions about it. I’ll tell you what I want to tell you. Period!” she said.

The two are famous for posting pictures together and of each other with lovely captions on their social media.

On the work front, Ileana, who got her name from Telugu cinema, was last seen in an action-flick ‘Raid’ alongside Ajay Devgn.

