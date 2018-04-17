Karnataka Polls : Narendra Modi set to launch huge campaigns in Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi plans to address huge rallies in Karnataka ahead of Polls.

Modi will address his first rally in Kolar in Southern Karantaka and then another rally in Raichur on April 29. He is expected to address nearly 16 rallies in eight days.

The Prime Minister will address two rallies on May 1 – Bellari and Belagavi and then two more rallies on May 3 in Chamarajanagar and Udupi.

Mr Modi is also expected to address public rallies in Jamakhandi and Bengaluru on May 5, Kalaburgi and Hubballi on May 6, Shivamonga and Tumkuru on May 7 and Mangalore and Bengaluru on the following day.

The Prime Minister will address two more rallies on May 9 for which the venues are yet to be finalised.

The BJP, which had earlier announced names of 72 candidates, released 82 more names on Monday, taking to 154 the total number of candidates it has declared so far.

Prominent names in the latest list include that of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy’s elder brother, G Somashekar Reddy from Bellary City and son of late chief minister S Bangarappa, Kumar Bangarappa from Sorab.

The party fielded former state minister Haratalu Halappa, who had to quit over an alleged sexual assault charge, from Sagar. He earlier represented Sorab constituency.

Among the prominent constituencies for which the party is yet to announce its candidates are Varuna, for which party’s chief ministerial candidate and former CM B S Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra is said to be a strong contender.

The Congress has fielded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra from Varuna constituency, currently held by the chief minister who has shifted to Chamundeshwari.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has not announced its candidate against the chief minister.