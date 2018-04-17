Kavita Kaushik replied to the people who turned the Gang rape case into religious debate

The nation mourned in deep grief, and ashamed of the brutal gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. Many celebrities have raised their voice their opinion on social media and are also co-operating in the protest march against such a bloody deed. But when some fans tagged television actress Kavita Kaushik and attempted to turn the issue into religious debate, she gave them a appropriate reply and shut their big mouths like a boss.

Kavita had re-tweeted a message which read, “We live in a country where eating meat in front of a temple angers more people than rape inside it.”

And soon the troll started a debate by tagging her in his post, “What angers we Hindus most that , Hindus amongst us like you enjoy downgrading our religion in front of the world with an irrelevant quotation with temple and rape. Making it look like 1 crore of hindus are in agreement of rape in temple. You are a shame sir!.”

Kavita didn’t let him get away so at ease. She wrote, “Dude ! Too late for ur foul cry , Hindu or Muslim both religions have already become a joke worldwide thanks to the pathetic actions done in the name of them . Accha kaam Kya kiya hai ? Fights ? Abusing each other ? What else ? Oh ya statues !!!” Fuming with anger, she expressed her thoughts in a series of tweets.