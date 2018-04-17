Know all about new Mahindra XUV500: See Pics

Home-grown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is launching the refreshed version of XUV500 on Wednesday. In the recent past, the carmaker has been facing stiff competition from the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass.

With the refresh version of the XUV500, Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to bounce back in the SUV game. Let’s find out what is new in the XVU500:

Exteriors: Going by the spy shots airing on the internet, the XUV 500 will get new front grille and new taillamps, which will give it a refreshing look. Moreover, it will also get projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps. Also, the automaker might offer two new colours — Mystic Copper and Crimson Red.

Interiors: The XUV500 to get a new infotainment adaptable with smartwatch connected through Bluetooth. The new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with new tech features like Andriod Auto, Connected Apps, Ecosense and Emergency call. The infotainment system will able to calculate “Eco score” from key parameters like excessive high speed, optimal gear selection, aggressive acceleration, excessive idling duration, aggressive braking and clutch override, which will further help in better drive quality.

Engine: Going by the report, Mahindra is planning to offer both the petrol and diesel fuel option. The XUV500 may get the new powerful motor 2.2-litre diesel that will churn out 170 hp. Apart from this, the carmaker will also launch the XUV500 G9 petrol AT variant, which will be powered by 2.2 litres mated with a 6-speed automatic.

Price: Mahindra XUV 500 is expected to be Rs 30,000 dearer than the outgoing model, according to various dealers. The outgoing model has priced between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 17.87 lakh. Moreover, the petrol version will somewhere sit between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Variant: Similar to Mahindra Scorpio, the XUV500 will get upgraded variant names like W5, W7, W9 and W11 with a different range of features and engine options.