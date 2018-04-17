See how Mallika Sherawat expressed disgust over Kathua rape case

Bollywood celebrities have expressed their disgust over the Kathua rape case and have asked for justice for the minor. Celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar among others took to Twitter to voice out their anger.

Talking about the incident, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat expressed her concern about the recent rapes in the country. She said that news of such incidents is finding a place on the front page of the newspaper.

She also said that how growth can take place when female and children of the nation are not safe. She further said that gang rapes are taking place in the religion.

Talking about the Unnao rape case, she said that leaders ask for votes with a promise to protect the citizens, however, they are involving in such crimes. “There is no fear of the law”, she added.

She termed the heinous crime which took place in Kathua as “Crime against humanity”. She questioned, “Do 8-year-old girl knows what is Hindu and Muslim?”. She also asked, “Why victim is always questioned?”