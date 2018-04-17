Man become father of 22 kids after donating sperm via Facebook

A man has become the father of 22 children after he illegally donated sperm to women he met on Facebook. This weird case is from Britain where the Glasgow-based donor said he can be the “first resort” for women who want to have a baby, and admitted to donating to 50 women.

The donor, using the fake name Anthony Fletcher, claims to have donated to more than 50 women who traveled from across the UK in order to have a baby. Mr. Fletcher does not charge women for his sperm and says he was inspired to donate five years ago to help those who could not have a family of their own. He is 39 years old university graduate.

The man admitted that he started donating in 2013 out of a “genuine desire” to help women who want children but can’t become mothers for various other reasons. He then turned to Facebook, telling the paper:

“If they’ve come to me, they have already reached that point where they want to go ahead, almost no matter what – their minds are made up. Most people may think that women come to me as a last resort but that’s not really the case, I’ve found I can be the first resort. A lot of them are not well off and so can’t afford to go to a private clinic, while others may have been knocked back by the NHS.”

He further said that the process is simple, as the women can reach a specific location near where he’s based and he then “hands over” the specimen. But it is against the law in the UK to distribute or procure sperm and eggs without a license.

