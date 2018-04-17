Mother gets arrested for trying to settle minor’s rape case

Amid all the emerging rape cases in India, another one too pops up. Only in this case, the family tries to hush it up.

A 16-year-old girl approached the police alleging that her parents tried to force her into changing her statement in favor of two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar area.

According to the police, the girl alleged that her parents were paid Rs 5 lakh from the accused to force her to change the statement in court.

The victim approached the police on April 10 with help from her neighbors.

READ ALSO: Kavita Kaushik replied to the people who turned the Gang rape case into religious debate

A case was registered following which the girl’s mother was arrested.

However, her father is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.

The girl claimed that her parents initially tried to convince her to change her statement but when she refused to listen to them, they started beating her up.

The 16-year-old girl had gone missing in August 2017 after which her parents had filed a police complaint.

She returned after a week and told police that she was held captive by two men who raped her. The two men were arrested.