Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit : Did this man disguise himself to shake PM’s hand twice?,See Viral Pics and Twitter reactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit has got the attention for an unusual reason. After reaching Sweden, PM Modi was greeted by an excited group of people. The prime minister shared a number of pictures of his arrival from his official Twitter handle. While Modi looks happy being greeted by the people, the face of a particular man has become the talking point on social media. The seems to appear in two images shared by Modi – one wearing a cap and the second without it.

PM @narendramodi reached Stockholm a short while ago, where he was welcomed by @SwedishPM Mr. Stefan Löfven. Here are some pictures from the warm welcome for PM Modi by the Indian community in Stockholm. pic.twitter.com/C992DsaXd0 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 16, 2018

The matter came to light after comedian Jose Covaco noticed the man two imaged as tweeted a valid question: “Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice?”

Also Read : Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome in Sweden

The comedian’s tweet evoked responses of ranging from jokes to reasong. One of the users tweeted the man may be “twinning”, another user said, “I just thought its the roadies twins.”

A user named Vinay joked: “Booth capturing in Sweden as well.”

The comedian later reacted to responses to reactions on his tweet, saying: “Could be twins also ! I wish there was some way to find this guy and find out lol would be hilarious if he actually did the cap thing.”