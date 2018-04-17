Now Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in traditional dress

A day after Saif and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was clicked wearing a salwar kameez post her gym session, another B-Towner has joined the league. And it’s none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacky baby, who on most occasions is spotted wearing designer western labels, was recently clicked in traditional attire. Jacqueline looks ethereal in a baby pink salwar kameez as she was seen outside the office of Red Chillies in Mumbai.

The ‘Kick’ actress paired her traditional salwar kameez with an uber cool oval shaped sunglasses. And we must say that has made the whole look quite edgy. While Sara is often seen in Indian wear, but this time Jacqueline too nailed it by keeping it simple and picking the right summery hues.