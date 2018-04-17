Pakistani man gets death penalty for raping Abu Dhabi boy

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the death sentence awarded to a Pakistani man who raped and killed his 11-year-old nephew in the emirate.

Earlier, the Criminal Court of First Instance had awarded death sentence to the man. The body of the boy was found on the rooftop of his building on May 31, 2017, a day after he went missing.

The appellate court also ordered the convict to pay the blood money of Dh200,000 to the family.

The convict, who was termed by the Public Prosecution as “a wild beast”, was identified as Mohsen Bilal, 34, from Pakistan.

The Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, in his judgement, said, “Mohsen Bilal was found guilty on counts of raping and killing and the court awards him the death penalty and a blood money [payment] of Dh200,000.”

“The accused was found guilty on all counts — of wearing an abaya [to disguise his identity], driving a car without a number plate and raping and strangling the boy with a rope,” the judge said.

The boy’s father, Russian mother and grandfather were present in the court. They expressed their satisfaction at the appeal court’s ruling.