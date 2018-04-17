Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome in Sweden

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left India yesterday on a 5-day trip to Europe, with business and bilateral talks with his counterparts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sweden late night on Monday 9:30 p.m. (local time) as part of the India-Nordic Summit.

Prime Minister Modi was received by his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven at the Stolkhome Arlanda airport.

Prime Minister Modi also received a ceremonial reception.

Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit. pic.twitter.com/leAsRMGKT3 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 16, 2018

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes on a European business trip

Later on, Tuesday Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet King of Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf in the morning followed by a walk with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven from Sogerska to Rosenbad.

Later in the day, the Prime Ministers of both the countries will sign bilateral agreements followed by a press conference at around 1:30 p.m. (Sweden local time).

Prime Minister Modi is further scheduled to take part in the Sweden-India business day at the City hall Golden room.

Later Nordic Prime Minister Lofven will conduct a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hotel Grand.

Prime Minister Modi will then attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Sweden.

The community event is scheduled to be held at the Stockholm University in the evening after which Prime Minister Modi will depart for London at around 8:30 p.m. (Sweden local time).

The forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UK will focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership. He will attend the CHOGM in London from April 19 to 20.

After concluding his visits to Sweden and the UK, the Prime Minister will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for a brief while and both the leaders will exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues.