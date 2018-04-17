Priya Varrier Vishu Special Photoshoot: See Pics

India’s latest social media sensation Priya Prakash Varrier knows how to make heads turn. After grabbing a million eyeballs by ‘winking’, Priya is all set to make hearts skip a beat.

The young girl who has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram took to the photo-sharing site to share a few pics clicked by Mojin Thinavilayil.

She looks resplendent in a cream saree with a red border teamed up with a multi-coloured embroidered blouse. The red bindi and lip-stick complete her look for Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, which was celebrated on April 15.

Credits: SMART PIX MEDIA Facebook Page

Also Read: Latest Photoshoot Of Oru Adar Love Actress – Noorin