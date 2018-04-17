Photo Album || Rare and unseen pics of South Indian Actress Sneha

Sneha is an Indian actress who works in the South Indian film industry. She debuted in the Malayalam film Ingane Oru Nilapakshi (2000), directed by Anil-Babu.

She debuted in Telugu film Priyamaina Neeku in the year 2001. She has won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Sneha was born in Mumbai, she is the youngest of four children in her family. Her family moved to Sharjah, UAE soon after her birth.

She attended Sharjah Indian School in UAE. The family later moved to Panruti, Tamil Nadu where she owned a marriage hall.

Sneha was paired with Prasanna for the first time in Achchamundu Achchamudu (2009). Since then, there were various reports in the media on their affair.

Prasanna was spotted in all her modelling shows and both were spotted together in movie reviews. Though both denied it as a rumour.

Later on 9th November 2011, Prasanna announced their marriage. They got married on 11 May 2012 in Chennai.

She currently resides in Chennai with her husband. On 10th August 2015, she gave birth to a baby boy.