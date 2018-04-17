Rare & Unseen Photos Of Malayalam Actress Shalin Zoya

Shalin Zoya is a Mollywood actress, dancer and anchor. She is best known for playing the role of Deepa Rani in Asianet TV’s soap opera Autograph. Within the Mollywood, she has portrayed roles in movies such as Mallu Singh in the role of Nithya. Zoya hails from Kozhikode, Kerala, India and was born to a businessman father and housewife mother.

