Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket on Mumbai street : Watch Video

A video has emerged on the social media that shows the legendary cricketer knocking a few balls on the roadside.

The video – from a few nights back- that recently went viral, shows the 44-year-old stopping near an under-construction Metro site in Vile Parle for a game of cricket. Tendulkar is seen getting out of his car and shaking hands with the boys, who were playing cricket.

He takes the bat, takes his guard and faces a couple of deliveries, but it doesn’t take much time for the people around to realise who is batting. Tendulkar then proceeds to take selfies with the fans even as a crowd starts to build.

Also Read : BJP leader breaks down while addressing media : Watch Video

According to news reports, the video was taken somewhere near Bandra, a neighbourhood in Mumbai, where Tendulkar lives. In the video, Tendulkar is batting in front of a police barricade, which was acting as a makeshift wicket and was playing shots on the leg-side – those wrists coming into play.

Tendulkar is currently associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians as their team icon. He is often seen wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey and cheering for the team during matches in Mumbai. He played 78 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 2,334 runs, with one hundred and 13 half-centuries to his name.

Here’s the video: