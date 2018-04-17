Samsung launches Galaxy Note 8 special edition in India

Samsung India launches Galaxy Note 8 smartphone Orchid Gray colour edition in India.

The Orchid Gray colour variant of the Galaxy Note 8 comes just a month after Samsung launched its latest flagships – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – in the market.

Recently, the company also launched a special edition Burgundy Red variant of the Galaxy S8 as well.

Coming to pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Orchid Gray variant, along with the other models, is priced at Rs. 67,990. Also, Samsung is offering an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 if buyers pay via Paytm at the retail stores. Notably, the Orchid Gray variant of Samsung Galaxy S8 will be available for sale starting from April 17.

To recall some of the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has received the Android 8.0 Oreoupdate, with the company’s own customisations on top. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ (1440×2960 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display. The Galaxy Note 8 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

Also Read : Samsung launches ‘J7 Duo’ with dual cameras in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a dual rear camera setup, complete with Dual OIS (optical image stabilisation). This consists of one 12-megapixel sensor coupled with a wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel autofocus, and an f/1.7 aperture. The second sensor is also a 12-megapixel offering, paired with a telephoto lens, and an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, Samsung has chosen to use an 8-megapixel autofocus camera with an aperture of f/1.7.The smartphone is ony available its 64GB built-in storage variant in India, expandable via microSD card(up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 is fuelled by a 3300mAh battery.