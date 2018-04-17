Shia Board seeks ban on green-white flag with half moon and star emblem

Shia Board has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on green-white flag with half moon and star emblem, similar to the national flag of Pakistan.

The Board Chairman Dr Waseem Rizvi said that the flag has nothing to do with Islam as has been wrongly portrayed by few Muslim clerics. “In fact, the flag is a source of communal tension and discord between members of the two communities whenever it is hosted in any locality,” said Dr Rizvi.

“Since the green-white flag closely resembles with the national flag of Pakistan, it is generally believed that the Pak flag was hoisted which leads to communal trouble,” pointed Dr Rizvi in the Shia Board’s petition.

Dr Rizvi has urged the Supreme Court to ban the green-white flag and its hoisting across country since it was never a flag of Islam. “The Board has submitted the petition through its counsel and awaiting listing of the case,” said the Chairman.

The Shia Board Chairman Dr Rizvi was recently in news for his claim on the Babri mosque and his efforts to settle the Ayodhya imbroglio out of court by handing over the disputed land to Hindus and construct mosque in Muslim dominated locality of Lucknow.

He has already submitted an agreement reached with Hindu litigants to the Supreme Court. Dr Rizvi was also active with Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravishanker in amicable settlement of the Ayodhya dispute through talks.

Dr Rizvi also hogged headlines when he had sought a ban on madarsas dubbing them a breeding ground of terrorists and carrying out terror acts with the help of foreign funding, particularly from Gulf countries. He had suggested for a government-control on madarsas across the country.