Simple Kerala breakfast dish to go with egg curry

Yesterday, we learned to make a delicious and simple egg curry. Today let’s make a Kerala dish to go with the egg curry for breakfast.

Idiyappam

Idiyappam or string hopper or sevai is a popular Kerala breakfast. It goes best with vegetable kurma, but if you want, you can also have it with vegetable stew or Kerala egg curry. Here’s how you can make it.

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour

1-1 ½ cups water

1 teaspoon gingelly oil

Salt to taste

How To Prepare

Boil the water in a pan.

Use the boiled water to knead the flour into a sticky yet firm dough.

Now, take an Idiyappam press and press the dough through it to make strings of it.

You can use an idli maker and make small idiyappams.

Cook for 5 minutes. Serve hot.