Six civilians were shot and killed by gunmen in Afghanistan

Six civilians were shot and killed by gunmen in western Ghor province this morning, an Afghan official reported. Iqbal Nezami, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said that four other civilians were wounded after their vehicle was attacked near Faroz Koh, the provincial capital.

The victims were all ethnic Hazaras, a Shia minority in Afghanistan that is frequently targeted by Sunni extremists in varied parts of the country. Nezami says the Hazaras were in a journey from Herat, another western province, to Ghor when they came under attack.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and militants from the rival Islamic State terror group are in active mode in Ghor and have previously claimed attacks in the province.