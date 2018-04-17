Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for Hindu terror remarks :BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday accused Congress of disrespecting Hindus for the use of ‘Hindu terror’ remarks in reference to the Mecca Masjid blast.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress after a court acquitted all accused of 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case, BJP said that opposition party’s “appeasement politics” of “defaming” Hindus has been exposed. Addressing media after the verdict, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress has long “defamed” Hindus for votes. He further demanded that president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi apologise for terms such as “saffron terror” and “Hindu terror”.

A special anti-terror court in Hyderabad acquitted Aseemanand and four others in the case, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove charges against them. Linking the verdict to elections, the BJP spokesperson said that people will teach the Congress “a lesson” in the Karnataka Assembly polls. Patra also slammed Congress leaders for blaming the BJP government for the acquittal of the accused. He said that that the opposition party has “double standards” as it had welcomed a court order in favour of accused in the 2G scam case.

The BJP spokesperson pointed out that Congress was in power for seven years after the blasts and asked what it had done during the period. “For its appeasement politics, the Congress targeted and defamed Hindus and the country for merely some votes. That conspiracy has been exposed. The Congress has been exposed like never before,” he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Patra asked if the Congress chief would lead a candle march to India Gate in midnight and apologise for “defaming” Hindu community.