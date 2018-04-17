Sunny Leone becomes sentimental about her daughter regarding her protection

The Kathua rape and murder case had shocked the nation, with many coming forward demanding justice for the 8-year-old Asifa Banu.

Bollywood celebrities had posted a picture of themselves holding placard saying:

I AM HINDUSTAN

I AM ASHAMED

#JUSTICEFORASIFA

8 YEARS OLD! GANGRAPED!

MURDERED!! IN ‘DEVI’-STHAN TEMPLE!!! #KATHUA

Bollywood celebrity Sunny Leone too had come forward, vowing to protect her daughter from all evil.

Sunny Leone took to Twitter to condemn the two brutal rape incidents, saying children should be protected at “all costs”.

Her latest Twitter post with her daughter Nisha has gone viral. See post here:

I promise with every ounce of my heart,soul&body 2protect u from everything&everyone who is evil in this world.Even if that means giving my life for ur safety.children should feel safe against evil hurtful people.Let’s hold our children a little closer to us!Protect at all costs! pic.twitter.com/d9xijmD6kF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) April 14, 2018

Niosha was adopted by Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Webber in July 2017. The couple also welcomed twins – Asher and Noah – via surrogacy last March.

On the work front, Sunny is going to make her Telugu debut with Veeramadevi. The actor would be playing a warrior in the film. Also, she will be bringing to the fore her life’s story through web series Karenjit Kaur, which would stream on an Indian channel–Zee5.