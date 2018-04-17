Syria shoots down missiles early morning today

The attack on Syria still continues. The nation’s defense force is retaliating and has the backup of the other nations.

The Syrian state news agency reported Tuesday that “Syrian air defense shot down missiles that entered its airspace over Homs”, without adding any details.

Syrian state television said the incident was an “aggression”.

It remained unclear who was behind the attack.

Following reports of an Israeli strike, an Israeli military spokesman said: “I’m not aware of such an incident.”

The missiles were targeting Shayrat Airbase in the western province of Homs.

The apparent attack came days after the US, France, and Britain conducted a coordinated missile attack against Syrian government targets.