The country gripped again by the note ban: Rahul Gandhi

“Terror of note ban” has again trapped the country due to reported lack of cash in several States, and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroying inch by inch the country’s banking system with his demonetization decision, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said.

The Congress chief, who is in his parliamentary constituency Amethi, took to Twitter to attack Mr. Modi, alleging he “snatched” the ?500 and ?1000 notes from every Indian’s pocket and “gave” it to Nirav Modi, but was neither speaking a word about it nor facing Parliament.

“Modi ji has destroyed the banking system of the country,” Mr. Gandhi said on the reported cash crunch in some ATMs.

He alleged that Mr. Modi did not speak a word “after Nirav Modi fled the country with ?1,000 crore.”

“The Prime Minister has not uttered a single word after he made the entire country stand in queue, snatched ?500 and ?1000 notes from your pocket and put it in Nirav Modi’s pocket. He fears standing in Parliament too,” he said.

The “terror of note ban” has gripped the country again as cash in various banks has gone dry, Mr. Gandhi alleged and used the hashtag “CashCrunch” with his tweet in Hindi.

“Understand the deceit of Noteban, your money in Nirav Modi’s pocket. Modiji’s ‘Mallya maya’, the terror or noteban is again spreading. The country’s ATMs are again empty, what has been done to the country’s banks,” he tweeted.

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka in problem with shortage of currency and ATMs running down, which the government on Tuesday attributed to unusual spurt in demand in last three months.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the “temporary shortage” in certain States was being “tackled quickly” and that there was “more than adequate” currency in circulation.

Congress leader Jaiver Shergill said that news was pouring in from Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Jharkhand that there was no money in the banks.

“The Congress party demands that the money that the BJP has earned from cleaning off the banks should be returned and the ATMs should be made operational,” he said.