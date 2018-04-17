This is the reason why Jhanvi got emotional on final day of shooting

The shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming movie “Dhadak”, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, has concluded. And this was an emotional moment for versatile actress Sridevi’s talented daughter.

How much Sridevi wanted to see her daughter’s debut. Sri had left no stone unturned to make Jhanvi’s debut very special. Alas! She has not lived to see this special day of her life. Karan Johar, who is backing the film, on Tuesday, shared a photograph of the film’s lead pair along with Khaitan.

“The warmest trio at Dharma Movies! Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide, mentor, friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeats of ‘Dhadak’,” Karan captioned the image.

While “Dhadak”, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film “Sairat”, will mark Janhvi’s foray into Bollywood, Ishaan is making his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s India-set movie “Beyond The Clouds”.

It was between the shoot of “Dhadak” that Janhvi’s mother and veteran actress Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. Janhvi put up a brave face and was back to shoot the film within a few days.