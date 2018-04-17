Two bombs belonging to the World War II in West Bengal

In West Bengal, Workers discovered two bombs possessing to the World War II era when they were digging a pond at a village in Nadia district. The bombs are 50 inches in length and 38 inches in diameter, a police officer said on Tuesday.

“The two bombs seem to be of the World War II period. We have informed the Army for necessary action,” the officer said.

The pond was being dug at the Chhoto Chupria village under Hanskhali police station area, when the workers discovered two large cylinder-like objects. The cylinders have similarity to bombs used during the World War II. The police recovered the bombs and kept them under pile of sand in the compound of Hanskhali police station.

Read More: India lodged complaint to Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner regards the Khalistan issue

Armymen came from Kolkata, around 100 km from here, and inspected the bombs on Monday; he said adding that the bombs would be taken away after the authorities concerned gave permission.

An official of Nadia district administration said, that in the early 1940s an area which is now Kalyani city, used to be known as Roosevelt Town and an U.S. airbase was located there.