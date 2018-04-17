Woman gets eyesight back after 15 years

After nearly 15 years of near blindness, a 47-year-old UAE resident was able to clearly see her face in the mirror following a complicated and high-risk eye surgery carried out at RAK Hospital’s Eye Care Centre.

“The patient had macular degeneration in her right eye, with a skewed deviation. Her left eye, her vision was entirely blurred. This increased her dependence on others in her daily routine,” said Dr Archana Sood, Senior Specialist and Head of the Ophthalmology Department at the Eye Care Centre at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital.

Shaaban had also suffered from severe short sightedness and used eye drops to relieve her pain and discomfort.

Tests revealed she had a complicated cataract as a result of a long-term eye infection. As cataracts are inherently complex, doctors exercised great care whilst performing her surgery.

Dr Sood oversaw Shaaban’s case as she successfully underwent two hour-long complex surgical procedures one month apart, reported Al Bayan.

The patient was able to go home right after the surgery. One week later she had fully recovered her sight.