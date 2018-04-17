YouTube video helps to unite man with family after 40 years

A man from Khumbong ,Imphal who remained missing for nearly 40 years after leaving home was found living in streets of Mumbai, on Saturday.

Khomdram Gambhir, son of Late K. Laxmon of Khumbong Mamang Leikai, who is believed to be in his mid 60s, left home in the afternoon of 1978 without informing any of his family members.

Since then he remained traceless until yesterday when his video footage was uploaded by a street photographer based in Mumbai, Bandra.

Feroze uploaded the video of Gambhir on YouTube on October 17, 2017. The video was seen by an assistant professor of NERIST University, Arunachal Pradesh namely Aheibam Dinamani. He later informed about the video to Romen Leichombam who is from Khumbom Maning Leikai, the same locality as Gambhir Singh.

Bandra police said Imphal cops sent them a photograph of a young Singh for identification. “We sent teams to Bandra police station to identify this man from his photo. Our constables found him at Bandra railway station and brought him here. We sent his photos to Imphal police and they, in turn, showed them to his family,” said Pandit Thakaray, senior inspector, Bandra police.

Imphal West Students Club secretary Atom Samarendra and another member said one Aheibam Dinamani told them about the clip. “We approached Gambir’s brother Kullachandra,” said Samarendra. “On seeing the video, I could not stop crying. We truly thank Firoze Sakir for uploading my brother’s video,” he said. The video was uploaded on October 17, 2017. Sakir told Gambhir ekes out a living by doing odd jobs and he also sings.