2008 fire case verdict announced; Muslim family disappointed

Often cases take years to reach the Courts and to get the justice they deserve. So did this 10 years old arson case.

Members of a Muslim family were burnt alive, 10 years ago in the Vattoli village of Adilabad district, Hyderabad. The local court had announced the verdict on the case.

All 9 accused were free to go.

Adilabad district sessions judge Aruna Sarika delivering the judgement in the 2008 case, said the prosecution had failed in presenting proper and scientific evidence against the accused.

The incident near Bhainsa town occurred on the night of October 12, 2008, a day after communal riots broke out in Bhainsa during Ganesh festival.

The victims were the only Muslim family in the village. Police said assailants set fire to their thatched house late in the night and the sleeping family were burnt alive.

The incident sent waves of shocks across the state and then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy had handed over the inquiry to the Crime Branch CID.

Nine people including K. Chandrabhanu were arrested by the CID. During the trial the prosecution had produced 80 pieces of evidence but the judge ruled that they were insufficient to prove the accused guilty.

The verdict has left the kith and the kin of the victim’s family angry.

“We have not got justice. We had demanded that case should be handed over to the CBI but the state government did not listen to us. Now we urge the government to file an appeal in High Court against the acquittal”, said Imran, a family member.