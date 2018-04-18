Attractive Offers this Akshaya Tritiya; check out the best deals and prices

HAPPY AKSHAYA TRITIYA TO ALL THE READERS!!!

Today is an auspicious day to buy gold and jewelry. Not just gold, on this day, most people start a new business, buy land or jewelry and invest in something. It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya is good to initiate new beginnings and brings good fortune and luck.

Even the jewelers are making most of the auspicious day.

In order to cash in on Akshaya Tritiya, leading jewelers have lined up attractive offers for buyers.

Here are the latest offers from Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds and PC Jeweller on gold, diamond jewelry on Akshaya Tritiya 2018:

Akshaya Tritiya 2018 offers from Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 25% discount on making charges of gold jewelry, the company said on its website, tanishq.co.in. Tanishq is also offering up to 25% discount on the value of diamond jewelry. The offer is valid on Tanishq’s Mangalam jewelry collection. “With bangles, necklaces and earrings, celebrate this Akshaya Tritiya adorning stunning designs in gold from our latest collection, Mangalam!” said Tanishq.

Products on offer include bangles, earrings, rings, waist belt, chains, mangalsutra, bracelets, nose pins, pendants, and pendant sets among others.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018 offers from Malabar Gold & Diamonds

“Malabar Gold and Diamonds presents exclusive online offer “AKSHAYA TRITIYA” to make your jewelry shopping more exciting and rewarding,” the company said on its website, malabargoldanddiamonds.com.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering free gold coins and 5% value of the jewelry item as a gift card, according to its website. Customers can get a free gold coin on purchase of jewelry worth Rs. 15,000. If the order value is Rs. 30,000, customers will get two gold coins, said Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

If you order a jewelry item worth Rs. 15,000 and above, Malabar Gold & Diamonds will offer 5% of its value as an e-gift card. “This Gift Card can be redeemed online for your next diamond jewelry purchase,” the company said on its website.

Akshaya Tritiya 2018 offers from PC Jeweller

“This Akshaya Tritiya prosper with gold – lowest ever prices on gold coin,” PC Jeweller said on its website, pcjeweller.com. The company said that it is offering the best price on gold coins with a discount offer of up to 7%.

If customers order gold coins before 12 pm, PC Jeweller also guarantees a same-day shipping, as mentioned on its website.