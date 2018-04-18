Bajaj launches new ‘Pulsar 150’ Twin-Disc edition in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the new version of the company’s bestselling Bajaj Pulsar 150 with twin disc brakes, sharper design and new colour schemes.

The 2018 Bajaj Pulsar 150 twin disc variant has been priced at ? 78,016 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in addition to the existing single disc variant of the Pulsar 150, which costs ? 73,626 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Pulsar 150 twin disc variant will be available in three dual tone colours – Black Blue, Black Red and Black Chrome.

The engine though remains the same overall, displacing the same 149.5 cc, and putting out 14.85 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 12.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The three new colours are available exclusively for the twin disc variant of the Pulsar 150.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to dominate the 150 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India, selling between 30,000 to 40,000 motorcycles every months.