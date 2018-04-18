Chemical warfare is “unacceptable”: Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday that, Italy against chemical warfare but did not participate in Friday’s US-led air strikes against chemical weapons facilities in Syria, chemical warfare was “unacceptable”.

“One hundred years from the end of World War I, adapting to the idea of having to live with chemical weapons again, of somehow legitimizing them, is unacceptable,” Xinhua quoted the outgoing center-left Prime Minister as saying. “We cannot accept this. There is evidences that chemical weapons were used in April 7 attack on Douma, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus,” Gentiloni said.

The April 14 US-UK-France strike against chemical weapons manufacturing sites was “motivated, targeted, and circumscribed”, and there is no evidence any civilians were killed, the Italian leader said. Italy did not participate in the strike, and no military action departed from Italian territory, Gentiloni said.

The US has four military bases in Italy, comprises one at Sigonella in Sicily. Gentiloni stressed that the crisis in Syria, where a bloody civil war has been raging in the Middle Eastern country since early 2011, cannot be solved through the use of force but through negotiations.