Combat SUV of Mahindra spotted testing: Will rivals top models

A test-mule of a new Mahindra SUV has been spotted testing in Chennai. The heavily camouflaged mule is a compact SUV, codenamed the S201. Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the S201 will compete in the premium compact SUV segment that is dominated by the Hyundai Creta. And also will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

The S201 will be the first monocoque SUV from Mahindra and might be named the XUV300 as it will sit below their flagship SUV, the Mahindra 500, which also has a monocoque construction. It gets the typical vertically slatted grille, the signature of all Mahindra cars. But this might change in the production car especially when the new XUV has been given a revised fascia.

Up front, it could borrow the SsangYong Tivoli’s front end with minor changes as indicated by the previous test mules. Similarly, the interiors might be borrowed with slight tweaks as well. Mechanically, Mahindra’s offering is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel along with a turbocharged version of the KUV100’s 1.2-litre petrol motor.

However, there’s no clarity on its powertrain options at this point in time. Once launched, it would be priced similarly to the EcoSport (Rs 7.82 lakh-Rs 11.35 lakh ex-Delhi). And, with its launch, Mahindra will have three SUVs in the sub-4m space, including the TUV300 and the NuvoSport.