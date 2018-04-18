During Mahabharata era had internet and satellites: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has expressed that the internet was discovered lakhs of years ago and that the technology and satellites were available during the era of Mahabharata. Addressing a regional workshop on Public Distribution System (PDS), the CM said, “Not US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.”

“Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how Sanjay, could see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time,” Deb was quoted as saying by Tripura Infoway.

The chief minister expressed, “I feel proud that I am born in a country with such an advanced technology, the countries which claim them to be technologically advanced are hiring Indian talent to upgrade their software mechanism.” The speaker was addressing representatives from Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala.

Read More: Crude bomb in an Indian government relief office in Nepal

This new statement released just months after Union Minister Satypal Sing discredited Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and said, “Darwin’s theory (of evolution of man) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in the school and college curriculum. Since man is seen on Earth, he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, said they saw an ape turning into a man,” the minister said