For the past 7 years, SRK’s hit pair actress is doing farming

Actress and environmentalist, Juhi Chawla has now been announced as the brand ambassador by the Government of India for a women empowerment project.

She has farms on the outskirts of Mumbai. The actress told in an interview that, “The idea is to create awareness about this organic festival happening in Mumbai for the first time. I’m taking my duties further and using my friendships and contacts to invite people who are interested in organic farming. We have organic produce coming from all over India, from as far as Leh-Ladakh and Kanyakumari, from Kohima and Kutch. The aim is to whip up nostalgia for the small markets of the ’70 and ’80s.”

So glad you made it and shopped at our little farm ? https://t.co/aXZQtTYuWr — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 16, 2018

“Twenty years ago, when my father was close to retirement, he bought land in Wada, outside Mumbai, on the banks of the Vaitarna river. He would travel there often to develop his farm. I barely visited then, being busy with my films and shoots. But when he passed away ten years ago, it became my responsibility to look after the land. During my father’s time, we had a lot of trees which died due to neglect. But now we once again have as many as 200 mangoes, banana, and papaya trees. We have started farming pomegranates and pears, along with other kinds of fruits, vegetables and even rice. It is delightful to leave the city and enjoy the farm in all its glory.”

Juhi bought another farm eight-10 years ago, 15 minutes from the Mandwa jetty, at the foot of the hills.