GOOD NEWS!!! Film strikes ends; shootings to begin today

A good news to all Kollywood fans and buffs. The film strike has ended and the shooting is to resume today.

The 47-days strike that paralyzed the Tamil cinema industry has finally come to an end with the tripartite talks between the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), Digital Service Providers and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association.

The meeting was held in the presence of ministers Kadambur Raju and KC Veeramani on Tuesday. The strike which began on the 1st of March 2018 had put a stop to 45 films being released, and with production having been stopped completely from March 16, tens of thousands of people have been out of work, and over a thousand screens in the state have had no new Tamil content during this time.

Shooting will resume from Wednesday. A producers’ panel will be formed to regulate the release of films in a backlog. Details of this will be announced Wednesday, TFPC treasurer SR Prabhu said.

Talking to the press, TFPC President Vishal had thanked the CM for his full cooperation. He said that most of the producers’ demands had been agreed to, including computerized ticketing and box office transparency, flexible ticket pricing, and a significant reduction in online booking charges.

He added, “The present online ticketing which is an additional burden to the audiences will be suspended and hereafter, TFPC will be doing it through their website where a very negligible amount will be charged for online booking. TFPC will be doing the mastering also and we are working on it. E Cinema rates, which used to be charged Rs 10,000 has now come down to `5,000. Qube full run which was earlier Rs 22,000 is now Rs 10000.”

“Comprehensive computerized ticketing will finally be a reality, and the government will pass a Government Order on that within next 60 days. Similarly, we have got the go-ahead for flexible ticket pricing. Since `150 is the maximum allowed ticket price, theatres will charge differentially for small (`50, `75, `100) and big films (`100, `125, `150),” Tirupur Subramaniam, distributor and head of the Joint Action Committee, revealed.